Cultists Killed Cool Spot Owner in Kwara

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Tragedy on Tuesday night struck in Ilorin, Kwara state capital when about six suspected cultists invaded a cool spot and killed the owner. The incident, according to THISDAY checks, occurred around 10:00pm on Tuesday night at Sawmill area, Ilorin.

According to sources, “the cultists invaded the victim’s cool spot and dragged him out before shooting him at close range.

“The victim who was identified as Tajudeen was said to have a cool spot opposite the IGS gate before Gari Alimi and also engaged in clearing of cars from Benin Republic”.

Sources added that, some of his friends were having a birthday celebration at his cool spot when they came. They first smashed his head with a bottle before he was shot at close range.

When contacted, the PRO of the state Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, it was a cult related killing and investigation have commenced on the issue”, Okasanmi, added.