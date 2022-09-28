Sovereign Trust Insurance Pays N1.6bn Claims 

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, has announced the payment of a whooping N1.6 billion claims to its various customers in the first half of the year 2022.

Managing Director/CEO of Sovereign Trust, Mr. Olaotan Soyinka said the company has put in place a friendly-claim-process with the aim of putting smiles on the faces of its various customers across the country by ensuring that claims were settled within the shortest period on completion of all necessary documentations.

“Our commitment to uphold the tenets of our Vision and Mission has made the company one of the country’s most relevant and responsive insurance companies in the country. Sovereign Trust Insurance is no doubt a formidable force to reckon with in the Nigerian Insurance landscape with a network of offices in all the major cities of the country buoyed by cutting-edge technology in delivering seamless and convenient insurance service to all teeming customers in the country and beyond, “Olaotan stated.

Also speaking, Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations of the company, Mr. Segun Bankole said the underwriting Firm was committed to timely claims settlement .

He however, said that the company’s claims experience at half year 2022 demands that it should pay more attention to details when accepting businesses from any insured adding that many policyholders these days make claims at any given opportunity.

He further said that a very significant number of customers currently appreciate the role of insurance in their everyday life adding that this accounted for the sum paid as claims during the period.