Police Arrest 44 Suspects, Recover 5 Ak-47 in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

Operatives of Adamawa State Police Command have arrested no fewer than 44 suspects in connection to kidnapping, culpable homicide, rape, causing grievous hurt, house breaking, theft and other offences in the state.

The command also recovered five AK-47 rifles, two rounds of live ammunition, laptop, computer accessories, pistols, locally made single barrel, two cans of jerry cans of Dozzy’s engine oil.

Others include cartons of hydraulic oil, handsets, generator, television/electronic, cutlass, knife and other dangerous weapon, uniform and Keke Napep wheel screen.

While parading the suspects at the police headquarters yesterday in Yola, the State Commissioner of Police, CP. Sikiru Kayode Akande, said that the operatives of the command arrested the suspects during the week under review.

He said that the police operatives drawn from Crack Squad, Special Rapid Respond Squad, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Divisional Police Headquarters to carry out a tactical and intelligence-driven dusk to dawn raids of criminal hideouts in order to disconnect the crime network connecting to kidnapping activities and other violent crimes.

Akande, warned that the command would not allow space for any group of persons to temper with the peace of the state, saying that the command is empowered enough to respond to any treat or challenge.

He said that the state command was poised to fight crime for peace and stability, explaining that the command was not resting on its oars in combating crime.

“The command appreciates the government and good people of the state for the continued support they have been rendering, and assured that all the suspects will be diligently prosecuted on completion of investigation.

“The police will not relent in the man hunt of those suspects at large until they are apprehended and brought to book, and lam also appealing to the general public to furnish the police with relevant information,” he said.

Akande disclosed that the command has designed a crime fighting strategies to clear pathways for a smooth electoral process in 2023 and ensure public safety, public order and smooth electoral process in the countdown to the elections.

He charged all officers to boost the security of the public space towards guaranteeing a crime-free enabling environment for political campaigns.