Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic Increases Winning Purse  

Nigeria’s most prestigious golf club, Lakowe Lakes Golf Club, Lagos will host golfers to the ninth edition of its flagship event this weekend with new tweaks for the Pro-Am.

Speaking in Lagos, the Golf Manager of the facility, Femi Olagbenro, confirmed that for the first-time, the event will be played over three days for the golf professionals.

According to him, “The Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic is our flagship event, and we go all length to use it to advance the game. Being a Pro-Am, it is a strategic tool to galvanise different levels of social interaction represented in the game.

“So, expanding it to invite top professional players across the continent is our own way of raising the competitiveness of the event and increasing the number of events of this caliber on Nigeria’s golfing calendar.”

The prize purse of the professionals has also been raised to N10million and they are billed to tee-off the event on Friday September 30th for a 54 holes contest that runs into Sunday October 2nd.

The Lakowe Lakes Academy Junior Golf Skill challenge for secondary schools in the vicinity is scheduled for the nine-hole par 3 course on Friday. The amateur players will join in the cue on Saturday with a round on the Par 3 course also.

The Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic is part of the 18 different events under the second edition of “Escape to the Greens” an engagement and adoption project for non-golfing guests to the Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate and to showcase its lifestyle offering.

Onome Umukoro, of Mixta Africa the parent company for the golf facility said that “Escape to the Greens” was born out of necessity and was designed mostly to satiate the interest of the huge number of guests that has come to be associated with the weekend of golf at the estate.

“We designed the event to meet the interest of the non-golfers that has come to find the estate and the golf facility a second home, especially when The Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic is being played.”

She said that, while golf related activities have been designed for them like watching The Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic and Lakowe Lakes Academy Junior Golf Skill challenge, other interests like wine tasting, boating and fitness festival have been curated along with activities on ground.

“The Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate has its unique character that cannot be fully explore in one weekend of fun, so the Escape to the Greens is to give our guest the pleasure of full immersion into the carefully designed lifestyle of Lakowe Lakes.” She added.

Stage Drama, Art and Craft, Leadership chat, picnic and “Par-Tee” with the pros are other events on the menu.

The Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic would be rounded off with award presentation on Sunday October 2nd after 54-holes of play for both professionals and amateurs, while activities for Escape to the Greens runs till Monday October.