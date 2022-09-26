Edo Poly Attracts Multi-million Naira NCC’s Support Project for Campus-Wide Internet Connectivity

Edo State Polytechnic under Prof. Abiodun Falodun has attracted a multi-million-naira project from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for campus-wide internet connectivity.



The project would deliver 20 megabytes per second (mbps) internet speed across the school’s campus in Usen, Ovia South West Local Government Area (LGA), which will enhance teaching and research in the polytechnic.



The digital infrastructure being deployed at the institution would improve research and also help in deepening the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration’s e-governance system.



According to a statement, in a notice to the school, Director, Projects Department, NCC, A. I. Sholanke was quoted to have said: “We are pleased to inform you that your institution has been nominated from the Wireless Internet Cloud (WIC) Project implemented by the Nigerian Communications Commission under the Advance Digital Appreciation Programme for Tertiary Institutions (ADAPTI).



“The main objective of the Wireless Internet Cloud project is to provide internet connectivity in your institution for online teaching, learning, research and development.”



The project provides for Internet CPE 20/20Mbps bandwidth via Fibre or Point-to-Point ISP radio; dual-radio PRO Access Point/Dual-Band MU-MIMO Wireless Access Point/Dual band Wi-Fi Gigabit Access point, 5.5 KVA generator, 5KVA network integrated UPS, among others.



Falodun said the project was the actualisation of efforts to digitise teaching and research at the institution over the last five years, noting that lecturers have been trained on implementing the Open Distance Flexible Learning system in the school.



He added that the project would improve internet connectivity in Usen community and environs and position the school to collaborate seamlessly with partners and international grant-making organisations to improve research and teaching.



Usen polytechnic which has witnessed over 500 per cent increase in student population has continued to introduce innovative programmes to attract students from across the country.