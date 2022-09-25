Lawmaker Inaugurates Boreholes, Classrooms, Others for Constituent 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A member of the House of Representatives representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency, Hon. Shina Peller, has reiterated his commitment to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to his constituent till the last day of his tenure.

This is just as he said the duty of a lawmaker should not be restricted to making laws, adding that constituency projects provide a platform for lawmakers to touch the lives of the people positively.

The lawmaker, who is contesting the Oyo North senatorial election under the Accord Party, while speaking in Iseyin at the inauguration of projects he facilitated for his constituent, said delivering dividends of democracy to the people would always be his priority, adding that it is not only when one is seeking for votes that those elected should be seen by their people.

The projects inaugurated included a block of six classrooms at Muslim Grammar School; solar borehole project in Atori; borehole project at Kilometre 2, Kara; borehole project in Oke Oja and fully ICT Centre at Atori area, all in Iseyin.

According to him, “Today we’ve inaugurated industrial boreholes, set of classrooms and we are here inaugurating this ICT centre. What informs the need for us to create this ICT centre is for us to begin to build a standard for the young children of Oke Ogun from the junior secondary schools, so I want an Oke Ogun area where the junior secondary school children are computer savvy.

“The reason for this is that the rest of the world has advanced and when it comes to technology and social media you will agree with me that the average child in Nigeria has been exposed to compete directly with his peers in any part of the world. So whether we like it or not, we need to now start to build the foundation for them from the junior secondary school level. That is why we’ve created this ICT centre inaugurated today.

“We have partnered with some organizations who are still coming here to bring teachers that will begin to teach these young children and the plan is to engage the secondary schools in Oke Ogun and have an agreement with them to teach first three students of every class at JSS examinations. So once they complete their JSS exam, the first three students of every school will automatically come to Shina Ayo ICT centre for a free enrollment into this ICT centre.

“The plan is to equip them with the right knowledge to be able to compete with their peers around the world and this is part of what we’ve been doing to help build a better society for our youths and the entire populace that I’m representing, and we still have more that we will do by the grace of God.”

The National Secretary of Accord, Dr. (Mrs.) Adebukola Ajaja, in her remarks, lauded Peller for bringing the dividends of democracy to members of his constituency.

She said: “I give kudos to Hon. Shina Peller and I’m so happy and excited for all the projects I augurated so far. This really showed that Hon Peller really loves his people. He did not come in 2018 to deceive them, he went to the House of Representatives and brought to them the dividends of democracy and it is my wish and prayer that come 2023, they will support and give him all the support to represent them at the Senate so that they can continue to enjoy the dividends of democracy from him.”