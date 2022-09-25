Kaigama Cautions Politicians against Inciting Ethnic, Religious Prejudices

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Ahead of the commencement of political campaigns for the 2023 elections, the Catholic Archbishop of the Abuja Archdiocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, yesterday cautioned politicians from various political divides against engaging in money politicking, inciting historical prejudices and lobbying based on ethnic or religious bigotry.



In his pastoral message at the Third General Assembly of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Kaigama said the year 2023 stands as another litmus test for the gains of democracy in Nigeria.



According to him, electoral activities in Nigeria have often been marred by a contest of powerful interests and unhealthy partisan rivalry more than the desire to serve the public good.

He said there was a great need for good leadership that is borne out of a love for righteousness, transparency and public accountability at all levels of government.



“As Nigeria prepares for the next general election in the first quarter of 2023, we strongly condemn electoral campaign strategies that are marked by godfather syndrome, money politicking, inciting historical prejudices and lobbying based on ethnic/religious bigotry.

“Nigerians must overcome the politics of bitterness, unhealthy personality clashes and manipulation. If the primary purpose of party campaigns is to win elections, then the justifiable end is good governance.



“For too long, politicians are perceived as non-promise keepers by the larger society; it is time to vote into power a new crop of leaders who are seriously concerned with the state of the nation and the sufferings of our people, sworn to serve public needs rather than to be served,” he said.

The Archbishop commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to ensuring transparency, probity and fairness in the forthcoming elections through the signing of the Electoral Bill 2022 into law, adding that it is a step in the right direction.



“However, we urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to also ensure that the new technologies deployed to increase the confidence of the people would also serve their genuine purposes to protect the votes of the masses,” he said.

Kaigama sued for greater political responsibility by the Christian faithful.



“As encoded in various sections of Nigeria’s 1999 constitution, the right to political participation is a fundamental human right. Our Catholic tradition teaches that responsible citizenship is a virtue and participation in the political process is a moral obligation.



“We urge priests, religious and the laity and all people of goodwill to teach those entrusted to their care to contribute positively to peaceful dialogue and to shape their political choices in the forthcoming general elections in the light of the Catholic social teachings.



“Our approach to contemporary social, economic and political issues should always be firmly rooted in our identity as Christians and not the other way round. We, therefore, call on Catholics and indeed all Christians to be aware of their specific vocation within the political community and the need to defend our points of view by honest methods



“In the exercise of voting power, we all have the responsibility to be discerning in the choice of those who seek to be voted into public service. Unfortunately, some politicians exploit the social cleavages that exist along religious, ethnic and class lines in their favour to win elections. “The culture of vote-buying, facilitated by high poverty levels in the country has also been used as a tool not only to win elections but also to perpetuate the poverty circle.

“It behoves all of us, the clergy, religious and laity to encourage one another to counter the poverty, ignorance and hopelessness that constitute the incentives to engage in electoral malpractices. Every vote sold is a bright future mortgaged.



“We must avoid the mistake of the biblical Esau, who sold his birthright over a plate of porridge. Political candidates should no longer buy their way into office; let voting rights count. Every citizen must not only be concerned about good governance but hold public officials accountable, a role not reserved for a given few,” he said.