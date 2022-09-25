  • Sunday, 25th September, 2022

Breath of Fresh Air for Godswill Akpabio

Politics

HighLife

It seems that 2022 is the year for Senator Godswill Akpabio, the man who tried and failed to be the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Despite missing that train, Akpabio has found a way to remain politically relevant in his native Akwa Ibom State, if not the whole of Nigeria. Maybe he is friends with the genius loci of Nigerian politics. Maybe he has a lot more to offer than is obvious to history books and the arguments of conclusions of political analysts. Regardless, the man is made again.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has bowed to judicial pressure and included Akpabio’s name in the list of candidates for the forthcoming general elections. As a result, and against all odds (and what used to be known before Akpabio’s miracle as common sense), the former Akwa Ibom governor will be able to contest against other senatorial candidates for the right to represent Akwa Ibom Northwest in the upper house of the National Assembly.

Before now, INEC disqualified Akpabio from contesting in the senatorial race since he had submitted his name for the presidency. It would be unfair for him to sow his oats in two different fields. But an Abuja division of the Federal High Court determined that there was nothing wrong with Akpabio’s gig, especially since he was able to win the primary election for the senatorial position.

Things have certainly taken a positive turn for Akpabio and the man is bound to flourish moving forward.

Social media is currently wondering how Akpabio was able to do it. The man was able to change the narrative, outclass his peers, and douse all negative expectations with nothing but a wave of his hand. Or so some observers would have Nigerians believe. But irrespective of whatever anyone believes, it is a fact that Akpabio is back on the field and is running on fresh juice.  

