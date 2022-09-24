Kaduna Bandits Kidnap Two APC Chieftains, Injure Others 

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

Two chieftains of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state have been abducted while three others were injured following an attack by bandits along the Kaduna-Kachia road.

The attack was said to have occurred Thursday night at Tashar Icce, near Kujama, headquarters of Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The party members were said to be returning to Kaduna after an interactive session between all governorship candidates in the state with the Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Forum (SKCLF) which held in Kafanchan, Jama’a LGA on Thursday.

Sources said those abducted include one Madaki, a house of assembly candidate for Kajuru and Reuben Waziri, the party’s Vice Chairman in Kajuru LGA.

Ben Maigari, a relative of the Vice Chairman, confirmed the incident, saying the the bandits were yet to make contact.

Those who sustained injuries were taken to the hospital in Kaduna for treatment.

Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command, could not be reached when contacted as his mobile telephone was switched off.

During the interactive session with the Christian leaders , the governorship candidates took turn to explain their vision for the state.

Chairman, SKCLF, Apostle Emmanuel Kure, explained that the aim of the gathering was to give the candidates the opportunity to speak with the Christian leaders directly about their blueprint for the state.

The meeting, which was tagged “Southern Kaduna Pastors Congress”, was attended by five of the eight governorship candidates in the state, namely; Jonathan Asake of LP, Uba Sani of APC, Timothy Adamu of AA, Suleiman Hunkuyi of NNPP and Andrew Duya of APGA.

The candidates of the PDP, PRP and ADC were absent.