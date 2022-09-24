AAAN Announces 17th Edition of LAIF Awards

Omolabake Fasogbon.

The 17th edition of the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival (LAIF) tagged ‘All ideas are welcome’ will hold on 26th November 2022. This was announced at a press conference held at the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) secretariat in Lagos.

In his opening remark, the President, AAAN, and CEO, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko, stated that the LAIF Awards is a major milestone, each year, for AAAN, aimed at recognizing creative talents and challenging others to do better.

“The frontier of creativity is in a state of constant evolution. This year, the LAIF awards will reflect the award’s commitment to advocating and rewarding creativity and its commitment to becoming a top-recognized awards platform in Africa.

“We are improving the skills and craftsmanship of creatives in the industry with this award. Those who do not emerge winners are challenged to try again next year,” he said.

The Chairman, LAIF Awards, and CEO, Noah’s Ark Communications Limited, Lanre Adisa, reiterated the focus behind the awards initiative, which is in its 17th edition, as one that encompasses all creativity which is the reason for this year’s theme, ‘All Ideas are welcome’ and applauded the growth and reputation the awards has enjoyed so far.

“This year’s LAIF Awards will be focused on diverse and inclusive creativity welcoming people from all walks of life.

“We are at a stage where companies looking to engage the service of a creative advertising company use the LAIF awards as the benchmark for their selection on whom to invite for a pitch.

“With the LAIF Awards online portal, borne out of the challenges that came with the pandemic and our commitment to reward, regardless, we have seen more submissions of entries. Last year, we had over 700 entries and we are hopeful there will be an increase in entries this year,” he said.

This year, the LAIF awards will be a hybrid event and run from the 21st to the 26th of November, starting with the nominations party, followed by the Young LAIFERS, a 2-day LAIF seminar, and the awards event which will take place on the 26th of November.

The Young LAIFERS which is directed at encouraging under-30 years practitioners in the industry will be open to youths in the tertiary institutions and the winner of the Authentic African Story Awards, a special awards that was endowed by Mr. Lare Awokoya, Chairman TBWA Concept, will go home with 1 million naira. This year will also see the return of the Viewers’ Choice Awards.

With ten categories and over 30 jurors, the organizers guarantee the credibility of the judging process as the jurors for the Awards will comprise stellar industry figures comprising of advertising practitioners as well as those behind the scenes such as photographers, cinematographers, content writers, independent professionals and clients who will infuse the process with the credibility they have earned over the years.

The press conference was attended by the Director of AAAN, Kemi Awonusi, President, Brand Journalist Association of Nigeria (BJAN) Clara Okoro, LAIF Awards Board member, Henry Akpede, and members of the press.

The LAIF Awards is the brainchild of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) and seeks to reward creative excellence and promote the spirit of healthy competition in the creative industry.