Wike: Ayu Worked for Atiku During Primaries, Threatened to Resign If I Emerged Candidate

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, threatened to resign from his position if Wike had won the party’s presidential primary.

Wike made this allegation on Friday while speaking on the crisis in the party and his group’s call on Ayu to resign.

He said that Ayu worked in favour of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during the primaries, alleging that the PDP chairman put pressure on other presidential aspirants to withdraw for Atiku.

“There was nothing Ayu didn’t do. (Including) Manipulation of delegates list,” Wike said, adding, “A whole national chairman threatened some of the presidential aspirants at that time that if Wike wins, he was going to resign.

“In fact, he was calling aspirants to withdraw for Atiku Abubakar.”

Wike’s latest outburst is coming on the heels of his group’s withdrawal from the party’s Presidential Campaign Council over Ayu’s continued stay in office and Atiku’s insistence that Ayu’s removal should comply with the party’s constitution.