Unilorin VC-designate, Emir Express Shock over Death of  Institution’s  Pro Chancellor,  Rafindadi 

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The vice chancellor-designate of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN) has expressed shock over the sudden death of the University’s Pro-Chancellor and Governing Council Chairman, Mallam Abidu Yazid Rafindadi.

He said that, “The news was confounding, confusing and totally unbelievable”.

Also, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari has described the sudden death of Mallam Rafindadi as a rude shock to him and the entire Ilorin Emirate.

Mallam Rafindadi died in Abuja on Thursday after a brief illness and has been buried according to Islamic rites.

In a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday signed by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Abdulganiyu Kunle Akogun, Prof. Egbewole dislosed that his shock stemmed from the fact that only a day to Mallam Yazid’s demise, they had a prolonged phone chart in which they “discussed extensively on the need to organise a befitting valedictory programme in honour of the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof. Sulyman Age Abdulkareem”.

The Vice Chancellor-designate, whose appointment was announced by the late Mallam Yazid on September 8, 2022, said, “The late Chairman graciously approved my proposal”, which, he described as “another act of the Chairman’s magnanimity” but which, regrettably, he would no longer be around to consummate “as the will of Allah has been done in this case”.

Prof. Egbewole, who is also a member of the Governing Council, said, “I have had the very rare opportunity of sitting in Council with the late Chairman and wish to put on record the way he conducted proceedings depicting extreme candour, courage of conviction and always putting the University of Ilorin first”.

He said that the late Mallam Yazid was “a thoroughbred administrator, astute manager of human and material resources, and a firm believer in Almighty Allah. He was incorruptible, highly detribalised and a great thinker”.

The vice chancellor-designate pointed out that for all the times he interacted with the late Mallam Yazid on the floor of Council, “he remained focused, determined and highly committed to the assignment”.

Prof. Egbewole recalled that during the visit of the Governing Council to the Governor of Katsina State in September last year, Governor Aminu Masari “described the late Governing Council Chairman in flowery terms and counted University of Ilorin extremely lucky to have him”.

Egbewole said, “As painful as the demise is, we are consoled that the late Mallam Yazid used the opportunity to serve Allah, his creator, and he discharged the assignment as part of his divine worship (‘ibadah)”.

Also, the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari in his condolence message in Ilorin commiserated with the management of the University of Ilorin over the demise of its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Malam Abidu Yazid Rafindadi, who died on Thursday.

In a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, the Emir described the deceased as a devout Muslim and thorough administrator who served the nation diligently in different capacities.

Alhaji Sulu-Gambari who recalled his aged-long relationship with the deceased spanning over six decades since 1961, expressed shock over the unfortunate incidence, saying:” _Inna lillahi Waina Ilaihi Rojihhun”._

According to the statement, “On behalf of the entire members of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, the emir heartily joined members of the University community in commiserating with the families of late Rafindadi, both immediate and extended, government and good people of Katsina State over the colossal loss.

“May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds and admit him into al-janatul firdaos. ”

The Emir therefore prayed Allah to give his widows and children as well as the University community the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.