We Won’t Partake in Campaigns Meant to Deceive Abia Voters, Says YPP





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

As political parties prepare for the commencement of electioneering, the state chapter of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has stated that it would not get involved in campaigns meant to deceive the Abia State electorate but would instead provide them with factual messages to make informed choices at the poll.

The deputy governorship candidate of the party, Hon Chima Anyaso, made this known while addressing a huge crowd of political allies, business associates, friends and well-wishers that graced his thanksgiving service for the celebration of his birthday and Iri ji (harvest) held at Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of the state.

He said the YPP has salient attributes that distinguish it from other parties, adding that it stands for truth, justice and welfare of the masses.

“YPP will tell the people the truth and nothing but the truth. We will not deceive Ndi Abia; we will not loot the treasury but work very hard to make the state better,” he said.

According to him, the YPP has come as “a sacrificial lamb” sent by God to redeem Abia State, adding that the party would not deviate from carrying out its divine assignment.

Alluding to his past experience when he contested for the Bende federal constituency, the top-notch businessman regretted that established politicians “who don’t want others to grow stopped us in 2019.”

He called for a level playing field for all political parties to carry out their campaigns and specifically called on youths to resist the temptation of being used by desperate politicians to suppress opponents.

To drive home his message of peaceful

electioneering, Anyaso called into the arena youth leaders from the 13 autonomous communities in Igbere and dramatically knelt before them, pleading for peaceful campaigns.

Earlier in his sermon during the thanksgiving service, the officiating minister, Rev Praise Imo Orji, called for an end to mindless wastage of Nigeria’s resources by those in position of authority.

He said the current hardships and deprivation being experienced by Nigerians were as result of mismanagement of resources in times of abundance and lack of vision to plan for tomorrow.