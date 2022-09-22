NITDA, GLO, Others to Attend NITRA’s ICT Growth Conference 2.0

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Second Edition of the Nigeria Information Telecommunications Reporters Association (NITRA) ICT Growth conference has continued to gather momentum, as more stakeholders and companies indicate interest to actively participate in the event.

Added to the NITRA ICT Growth Conference 2.0 partners’ list are the nation’s Information Technology (IT) regulator, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA); Nigerian multinational commercial bank, Access Bank; indigenous and one of the largest carrier-neutral data center in West Africa, Medallion Data Centre; wholly indigenous, customer-focused telecommunication

Company; Globacom Nigeria Limited; and a leading West African data center and connectivity solutions provider, with presence in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, MainOne, an Equinix Company.

Technology guru, Mr. Chris Uwaje has also been confirmed to chair the conference while the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami has been confirmed as the lead speaker.

Themed: Creating A Digital Ecosystem In Nigeria: The Hurdles, The Gains”, the event is scheduled to hold at the Lagos Oriental Hotels on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

NITRA ICT Growth Conference is an event organizsed by Nigeria Information Telecommunications Reporters Association (NITRA) to discuss insightful topics in the various ICT subsectors.

Commenting on the event, Chairman of NITRA, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi explained that the conference is germane to the present realities in Nigeria as both the industry regulators and the supervisory Ministry are working assiduously to set Nigeria on the apex list of digitally empowered countries, and make it a forerunner in global technology index.