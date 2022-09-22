Experts Urge CMOs, Marketers to Redefine Role in Marketing Profession

Experts in the marketing industry have advised chief marketing officers and aspiring marketing officers to redefine their roles in the business of marketing and integrated marketing communications.

This advised was given by two respected marketing professionals – Managing Director, P&G Nigeria, Mokutima Ajileye and foremost business and marketing professionals, Oare Ojeikere, at the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Chief Marketing Officer Forum in Lagos with the theme: “The Evolving Role of the CMO.”

Speaking, Mokutima said time has come for CMO to be adaptable and keep evolving in order to keep functioning adequately. According to her, “adaptability is about change and change itself is inevitable, hence the continuous need for CMO to make sure they follow the current trends and quickly adapt to new developments in the industry.”

She said this adaptability is necessary because CMOs must see themselves as business leaders who have the duty to focus on increasing the growth of their brand.

She urged CMO to know that volatility, disruption and various changes in the marketing industry are more now than ever before, interestingly, there is a need to move swiftly and be on top of their game in order to remain a force to reckon with in the industry. She added that such disruption may emanate from the activities of digital natives who are agile, very fast in responding, adding that CMOs should make sure they incorporate digital natives in their teams. She advised that neutrality is not an option for brands nowadays but, CMOs need to make sure that their brands stand for social cause anytime it arises in order to worm their brands into the minds of the consumers.