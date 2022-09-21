Niger Hopeful of  overcoming Security Challenges as Kumuyi Visits

Laleye Dipo in Minna



General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry Dr Pastor Williams Folorunsho Kumuyi arrived Minna Niger state capital yesterday to begin a seven-day Global Crusade on Thursday themed: “God of All Possibilities.”

Kumuyi was received on behalf of Governor Sani Bello by the deputy Governor Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso, who said the clergy’s visit will signal the end of banditry in the state.

“In Niger state we are blessed so much but we have challenges some of our challenges by the time I was told you have arrived here they have gone. We believe that with your coming at least half of our problems particularly insecurity will be solved,” he said.

The governor expressed gratitude to Kumuyi for picking Niger state as venue for the crusade out of all the states in the North Central Geo political zone of the country.

In his remarks made against the background of the theme for the crusade, Kumuyi said: “Whatever challenge we have in our personal lives, families and communities, the Lord has the power and the possibilities are there to get our problems solved.”

He said the Global Rrusade with Kumuyi, which is starting from Niger state will open up to other states and the whole nation, adding that “we will carry the message and power of God to other nations of the world.”

The Zonal Coordinator of the Church Pastor Elijah Adebiyi said not less than 300,000 people and 14 million will participate in the crusade physically and virtually respectively.

According to Pastor Adebiyi the crusade which ends next Thursday September 27 will have a special session for youths designed to “ lift them ( Youths ) to higher grounds”

Adebiyi declared that “ Great miracle awaits all participants in the programme”.

Kumuyi paid a private visit on former military President General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida at his Minna uphill residence.

It was learnt that during the visit to Babangida, which was behind closed doors, the clergyman prayed for his good health and continued peace and progress in Niger state and Nigeria.