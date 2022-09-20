  • Tuesday, 20th September, 2022

Senate to Screen Ariwoola for Confirmation as CJN Wednesday, Says Lawan

Nigeria | 7 mins ago

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said the red chamber will screen for confirmation, the appointment of the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, Wednesday.

Ariwoola has been on acting capacity for nearly two months since his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, based on the recommendations of the National Judicial Council (NJC).

Lawan has, therefore, appealed to all senators to be present in plenary on Wednesday for the required rigorous drilling of the Acting CJN for substantive capacity as Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Lawan, who disclosed this at plenary, said:

“Distinguished colleagues, tomorrow, Wednesday, 21st September, 2022, has been fixed for screening and possible confirmation of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria ( CJN).

 “Please as usual, we all need to be at plenary during the screening exercise,” he said.

The Senate recieved Buhari’s letter for Ariwoola’s confirmation as the substantive CJN on Tuesday, July 26, 2002 

The Upper Chamber could not, however, consider  the request as it adjourned for its annual two-month recess the following day, which was Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.