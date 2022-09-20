Ogun Pledges Proactive Responses to Manufacturers Challenges 

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Ogun State Government has restated its determination to be proactive in sddressing challenges facing industries operating in the state to ensure that they keep on thriving and remaining cpmpetitive.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, during her recent tour of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industry Groups, the Apple and Pears Limited and the CDK Integrated Industry Limited located at Sagamu Interchange Industrial Cluster.

Longe said that the purpose of the tour was to build a closer relationship with firms operating in the industrial cluster that would enable the government to understand their challenges.

She assured them that the administration of Governo Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, would partner with the industrialists to address identified challenges.

She said: “The present administration is deeply interested in the companies doing well because we know that when they do well, it will positively affect the entire ecosystem. We want to proactively support our companies and help them to do well and grow on a sustainable basis. Once the industries are stronger, our people will also do well.”

Speaking, Managing Director of Apple and Pears Limited, Mr. Hali Hasbin, commended the state government for being responsive to the concerns of businesses operating in the state by improving the Ease of Doing Business and constructing roads infrastructure across the state.

Also speaking, the Group Managing Director of Emzor Pharmaceutical Industry Groups, Dr. Stella Okoli, said that the company has increased its local sourcing of raw materials and commended the state government for strengthening the operations of industries located within the state.

She, however, appealed to the state government to assist the company to realise its expansion plans.

In his address, the Managing Director of the CDK Integrated Industry Limited, Mr. Benard Longe, called on the state government to assist in providing timely solution to power shortage facing industries, adding that the solution is critical to the economic development of the nation.