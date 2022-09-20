Court Affirms Kefas as Taraba PDP Gubernatorial Candidate

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

A Federal High Court in Jalingo, Taraba Sttate, has upheld the election of Agbu Kefas as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the state.

Delivering judgment in a case filed by one of the gubernatorial aspirants of the party, Jerome Nyameh, seeking the disqualification of Kefas, the presiding Judge, Justice Simon Amobeda, averred that the plaintiff failed to prove his case before the court.

Nyameh, who lost the primaries, had approached the court to seek Kefas’ disqualification on the grounds that he was ineligible to participate in the May 25, 2022, election for not purchasing nomination and Expression of Interest forms.

Another aspirant in the election, Hilkiah Buba Joda Mafindi, also joined in the suit seeking to disqualify Kefas, as they claimed that Kefas was ineligible to participate in the election.

In his ruling, Justice Amobeda struck out the case for lack of merit, saying the plaintiff failed to prove his case before the court.

In his reaction to the judgment, lead counsel to the PDP, Musa Tende, hailed the judgment, just as he enjoined the aggrieved aspirants to sheath their swords and join Kefas to ensure victory for the party.

Also reacting, lead counsel to Nyameh, Pius D. Pius, told journalists that his client would appeal the judgment, saying the journey has just begun.

According to him, “It is a journey that starts here. There are two more rivers to cross, so we are going on appeal.”