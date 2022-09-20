Bahamas Clothing Unveils Its 2022 Summer Collection

Bahamas collections clothing, a fashion-design and accessories outfit that deals in top of the range affordable wear and accessories has unveiled its ready-to-wear summer collection.

The exclusive brand of urban contemporary summer collection is targeted at millennials and under 60s wishing to make a fashion statement this summer. According to the Nigerian born CEO Bright Okosodo better known as “Richie Richie”, this project has been his vision from his secondary school days and bringing it to life took a lot of strategic and creative partnerships.

“It has always been my vision to launch a luxury ready to wear beach collection that will still be affordable for those who love to look trendy but have to contend with a limited or tight budget.”

“At Bahamas collection clothing our aim is to provide affordable luxury pieces, with emphasis on affordable. And this summer collection was made to cater for the beach goers who find it hard to decide on what to wear to the beach,” Bright explained.

“We already have our BAHAMAS NASSAU custom tee shirts and shorts, but the exclusive summer collection will include crops tops, bum shorts and hair bandanas for women and socks and tank tops for men with a unisex collection of slides and slippers,” he added.

Bahamas was founded in 2017 but was officially registered as a privately owned business in 2019. Prior to establishing this brand, Richie was running a high end designers boutique.

Richie says he focuses on the creative design, branding and marketing aspect while outsourcing the actual production to a Chinese manufacturer who brings these designs to life. He also plans to set up a manufacturing plant so he can manufacture locally in Africa sometime in the future.

“We also plan to open stores in different countries and locations around the world, starting with one in Dubai next year.” Richie stated.

He explained that aside from the business and profit making aim, his vision is to provide jobs for skilled artisans. He said that western fashion companies make their clothing to suit their weather and with this initiative he hopes to corner the African market by catering to Africans exclusively. “Western Africa is mostly hot all year and so we are trying to fill a need by making clothes that will be light, airy and ready to wear at the same time given the fact that electric power isn’t always steady in most African countries”.

Richie also said the objective of Bahamas clothing is to reposition the apparel industry in Africa by making affordable luxurious fashion.