N’East Govs Review Fight against Boko Haram Insurgency 

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The governors of North-east states yesterday converged on the state capital of Gombe State to review the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and other evolving security threats to the geo-political zone with a view nipping them in the bud.

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya revealed the plan at the seventh meeting of North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF), which commenced in Gombe yesterday.

At the meeting of the forum were the Chairman of NEGF and Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Mala Buni of Yobe State, Mr. Darius Ishaku of Taraba State and Senator Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

At the meeting, Yahaya observes that some of the challenges that necessitated the formation of the North East Governors’ Forum “still persist,” thereby calling for sustained synergy to tackle the lingering issues.

He revealed that the forum would deliberate on Boko Haram insurgency and the resultant humanitarian crisis; evolving security threats posed by criminal activities like banditry and kidnapping; climate change disasters especially the recent floods and their debilitating effects on the livelihoods of the people.

Yahaya added that the forum would also discuss the staggering infrastructure deficit; the sorry state of human capital development in the geo-political zone and other contemporary issues of common concern.

He said over the past two years, the orum “has developed the understanding, conviction, steadfastness, and cooperation needed to address the common problems undermining the growth and development of our subregion.

“We have been able to collectively engage, mobilise and sensitise stakeholders at the highest level both nationally and internationally,” the governor pointed out.

Yahaya described the formation of the NEGF as a tremendous success where for the first time in the history of the zone, the governors of the sub-region were able to forge a common front for the overall benefit of the people irrespective of ethnic, religious or political considerations.

He observed that the presence of governors at the seventh meeting symbolised the growing strength of cooperation, collaboration and cordial relationship among the governors of the six states of the subregion.

He said the strength of the North-east “lies in the sheer determination of each and everyone of us to set aside primordial differences in order to pursue a common vision aimed at improving the lives and wellbeing of our people.

“You may all recall that the NEGF was formed following our first meeting here in Gombe on the 5th of March 2020. Since then, we have had subsequent meetings in Maiduguri, Yola, Bauchi, Jalingo and Damaturu.

“During each of those meetings, we engaged relevant stakeholders and deployed great energy and resources to brainstorm on common issues facing the subregion with a view to finding effective solutions.

“At the end of each meeting we issued communiques with actionable items and plans that we are following up through the forum’s Director-General who heads the NEGF secretariat, in order to ensure timely implementation.”

Speaking at the meeting, Zulum said since the formation of the Forum, governors of the geo-political zone had painstakingly discussed issues of common interest which had so far led to the decimation of Boko Haram insurgency and other crime and criminalities through shared intelligence.

He observed that the non-kinetic approach initiated and adopted by the forum with support of the federal government “to address the menace of Boko Haram insurgency has come a long way to opening up a corridor for many members of the sect to lay down their arms

“It is a matter of necessity for the governors of the geo-political zone to maintain a strong and unwavering position towards addressing the menace of kidnapping that is fast becoming a new normal across the country,” he explained.

Zulum used the occasion to pay special tribute to President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment and members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their relentless efforts towards ending insurgency in the North-east and other crimes and criminalities across the country.