Duro Onabule Buried in Ijebu Ode  

James Sowolein Abeokuta



The remains of Chief Duro Onabule, a veteran journalist and former spokesman to former Military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, yesterday, were laid to rest.

Onabule died on August 16, 2022, at the age of 83.

The funeral service which preceded the interment of the deceased, was held at the Cathedral Church of Our Saviour, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

In his sermon, the Diocesan Bishop, Rev. Peter Oludipe, described late Onabule as an icon, hardworking and a goal getter.

Oludipe, reading from Hebrews 9:27, noted that life remained transient, extremely short, saying that everyone would die at God’s appointed time.

He stated that Onabule was a philanthropist and a family man who did his best and impacted the nation positively.

He said, “Irrespective of our achievements, we will all die and give account of our stewardship. What are you doing to contribute to the growth and development of the nation?

“People die regularly everywhere in the world. This is a funeral service that we are all familiar with. Today, it has become the turn of Onabule.

“Death is certain, it is the reality of life, whether male or female, young or old, rich or poor, educated or illiterate, all men will die,” he said.

The bishop appealed to Nigerian leaders to show more love and care to the citizens.

He urged the people to pray for credible leaders ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We should pray that God will give us credible leaders. We should not allow those who have little interest in the welfare of the citizens to dictate the pace for us,” he said.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the late Onabule as an individual who was humble, honest and down to earth.

Mohammed, represented by Abdulhamid Dembos, Acting Director General, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), explained that Odubule was an intellectual human being and a motivator.

“While he was Chairman, NTA Board of Directors, he was able to impact in NTA to the present level the channel is, he worked in harmony with members. He was a man of the people,” he said.

In his tribute, Mr. Babatunde Onabule, the first son of the deceased, noted that all the values learnt from his father had kept him going and had affected his life positively.

“My dad was a good man, God-fearing and I can boldly say that he loved other children the way he loved us . We are going to miss him,” he said.