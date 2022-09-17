Ali AlSaqoby Takes Kuwait Among the Highest Ranks in Football Freestyle world Cup

Apparently Kuwait is doing very well in Football Freestyle! High level skills and incredible performance made Ali AlSaqoby rank high in football freestyle world cup held in Czech Republic. The talented man of Kuwait has proved time and again that he is one of the best in the world. Making Kuwait proud by ranking top 8 in the world, a wonderful comeback after recovering from his injuries.

His outstanding skills and control while sitting down can be seen performing in the competition.

Being a well known dentist makes him among the most talented athletes in the world by having time for all . He knows what it takes to be fully dedicated , organised and reaching the top.

Ali AlSaqoby is one of the few in Kuwait with global recognition. His unique social media presence and talent has generated admiration from brands for collaboration worldwide.

Speaking of that, he thanked one of his supporters Kuwait Finance house.

With his amazing achievement, Alsaqoby thanked the CEO of Kuwait finance house (Mr Abdulwahab Alrushood) , Kuwait Finance House head of PR( Mr. Yousef Alruwayh) , stating it is not uncommon to see their constant support for the youth and athletes.

Alsaqoby aims to inspire the athletes worldwide and develop the emerging sport as his country’s sport president. His amazing work speaks for itself.

In his Instagram account, he always calls support for African freestylers to reach their full potential.