  • Friday, 16th September, 2022

Buhari Meets Pro-Chancellors, Promises Further Consultations Towards Ending ASUU Strike

Nigeria | 39 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to engage critical stakeholders in the education sector towards ensuring that the seven-month old industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU) is called off.

The President, who spoke Friday at the State House, Abuja, while meeting with the Chairman and select members of Pro-Chancellors of Federal Universities, promised to hold further consultations with relevant stakeholders, with a view to ending the protracted strike by the university lecturers.

President Buhari said without necessarily going back on what is already established policy, “I will make further consultations, and I’ll get back to you.”

Earlier in his speech, Professor Nimi Briggs, who left the Pro-Chancellors to the meeting said they had come to meet with the President in three capacities: “As President and Commander-in-Chief, as father of the nation, and as Visitor to the Federal universities.”

He added that despite the pall cast by more than seven months of industrial action, “the future of university system in the country is good,” citing as example the recent listing of the University of Ibadan among the first 1,000 universities in the world, a development occurring for the first time.

Briggs commended the Federal Government for concessions already made to the striking lecturers, including the offer to raise salaries by 23.5% across board, and 35% for Professors. 

He, however, asked for “further inching up of the salary, in view of the economic situation of the country.”

The Pro-Chancellors also asked for a reconsideration of the No-Work, No-Pay stance of government, promising that lecturers would make up for lost time as soon as an amicable situation was reached, and schools reopened.

Also speaking, Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nana Opiah, said all the concessions made by Federal Government were to ensure that the industrial action comes to an end, but ASUU has remained adamant.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.