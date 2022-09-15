Galaxy Backbone, 9mobile, Others Back NITRA ICT Growth Conference 2.0

Nosa Alekhuogie

More key technology companies have indicated their interests to participate in the second edition of the ICT Growth Conference 2.0, being organised by the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters’ Association (NITRA).

The event, which is slated to hold at the Lagos Oriental Hotels on September 29, 2022, with the theme: ‘Creating A Digital Ecosystem In Nigeria: The Hurdles, The Gains’, will have the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami as the lead speaker.

The technology companies include: Galaxy Backbone, 9mobile, SecureID, Rack Centre, Arravo Global Services and Phase 3 Telecoms.

Announcing the partnership in Lagos, Chairman of NITRA, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, explained that the conference would present realities in Nigeria as both the industry regulators and the supervisory ministry are working assiduously to set Nigeria on the apex list of digitally empowered countries, and make it a forerunner in global technology index.

Onwuegbuchi noted that the partnership with these organisations would add to the event as they will bring their wealth of knowledge in Cloud Computing, Financial Security, Social Engineering, Data Center, Telecommunication, and other relevant fields to the conference, and join the dialogue on the growth ingredients needed to drive the country towards a digitized society.

“Specifically, the Forum will offer stakeholders the opportunity of reassessing and reinvigorating some policies to make maximum impact in the growth of ICT in Nigeria. This is a growth conference, and stakeholders will be allowed to speak out on what the growth indices should be,” Onwuegbuchi further said.

SecureID is one of Africa’s industry leaders in card manufacturing, personalization/fulfillment, and digital solutionsm, while Arravo is a leading global systems integrator and managed services provider. Phase3 Telecom is an indigenous aerial fiber optic network infrastructure provider, providing connectivity, network management and data storage services to wholesale, enterprise and retail customers across West Africa, while Galaxy Backbone is a public enterprise of the Federal Government of Nigeria incorporated with the primary mandate of setting up and operating a unified ICT infrastructure platform that addresses the connectivity, transversal and other technology imperatives.