Yahaya: Military’s Loyalty to Constitution, President Unalloyed 

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, yesterday, said the loyalty of the military high command to the constitution of the country and President Muhammadu Buhari remained absolute.

Yahaya also pledged to sustain the support of the military for civil authority by ensuring a secure 2023 general election.

Speaking at the Chief of Army Staff Third Quarter Conference 2022, held at the Army Headquarters Command Officers Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja, the army chief thanked the president for his immense support for the activities and operations of the armed forces across the six geo-political zones.

He ordered the immediate distribution of the reviewed code of conduct and rules of engagement to his personnel.

Yahaya stated that the military’s kinetic actions in the North-east and other theatres of operation across the six geo-political zones had continued to dismantle the cohesion of the insurgents, resulting in massive surrender of the terrorists.

In a related development, 10 kidnap victims were rescued by Nigerian Army troops, while several bandits were neutralised in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Chief of Army Staff said at the conference, “I wish to most sincerely thank and appreciate the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for his strategic guidance and untiring support and encouragement.

“I also appreciate the confidence the president reposes in the Nigerian Army. I want assure him of the unalloyed loyalty of the officers and soldiers to the President Commander-in-Chief and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Yahaya announced that the reviewed Rules of Engagement (RoE) and Code of Conduct document for 2023 general election were ready for distribution to personnel.

He said, “The Nigerian Army is also firming up its preparations to provide the necessary security assistance to ensure the successful conduct of the 2023 general election.

“As electioneering activities for general election begin, I wish to once again assure the public that the Nigerian Army remains committed to discharge its constitutional responsibilities and assist in providing secured environment for the conduct of the general election through Operation Safe Conduct.

“You may all recall that in the last conference, I mentioned that the Nigerian Army will review its Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for general election. I am happy to inform you all that the reviewed document is ready and will be distributed at the end of this conference.

“Commanders are, therefore, to ensure that all personnel deployed for security duties during the election period are given personal copies and thoroughly educated on the guidelines provided in the document.”

On military’s kinetic actions in the North-east and other theatres of operation across the six geo-political zones, Yahaya said the efforts had continued to dismantle the cohesion of the insurgents, resulting in their massive surrender.

He said, “This has positively impacted on the morale of troops and greatly bolstered the confidence of the citizens. Efforts must, therefore, be geared towards leveraging the gains so far recorded to stamp out the miscreants permanently.”

Yahaya said the weeklong third quarter conference would provide an important platform to further appraise the army’s performance and bring in fresh ideas to enhance activities on all fronts.

He stated, “I, therefore, expect all participants, particularly, the newly appointed commanders, to advance new strategies accordingly. Also, starting from this conference, we have invited some selected commanding officers, particularly from the manoeuvre and other arms and services.

“We have also invited all the Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) of all the divisions of the Nigerian Army. The aim is to drive home first-hand some vital information, instructions and guidance down the chain of command.”

The army chief explained that the commanding officers were tactical commanders, who led or deployed the point sections and contact troops in most operations.

According to him, “Talking to them directly through the conference is expected to improve their confidence, operational skills and competences and, thus, enhance the outcomes of our operations.

“The RSMs are well-respected fathers of their formations and units, custodians of Nigerian Army ethics, customs and traditions and regimentation.

“In that unique position, they provide critical link between officers and soldiers and it is expected that their attendance of the conference will further enhance that connect, improve their confidence, information flow and understanding and ensures soldiers get insights firsthand from their RSMS on the issues discussed, conclusions reached and decisions taken at the conference.”

Meanwhile, 10 kidnap victims were rescued while several bandits were neutralised in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In a statement, yesterday, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits were dislodged from their camps by troops of “Operation Forest Sanity” during clearance operations conducted across some hard-to-reach locations, spanning Chikun and Igabi local government areas.

Aruwan said after the troops had cleared out the bandits, they stormed their hideouts and rescued 10 kidnapped persons, who were chained and bound with ropes.

He stated, “As disclosed in an operational feedback, the troops neutralised an unspecified number of bandits while clearing out insurgent and bandit camps at Apewohe in Chikun LGA.”

According to him, “The operation extended to Dakwala and Kunai hills in the same LGA, where more hideouts were cleared, though no contact was made with bandits.

“Another camp was similarly dislodged at a location known as ‘Daban Lawal Kwalba’ in Igabi LGA, after the troops overpowered heavily armed bandits guarding hostages.

“The troops untied the hostages, who were identified as follows: Surajo Aliyu, Ayuba Yakubu, Ibrahim Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Mohammed, Magaji Tasiu, Nasiru Ahmed, Mohammadu lbrahim, Ayuba Abdulsalam, Kelvin Musa and Paul Patrick.

“The troops, who came under further attack in the thick forest, successfully evacuated the hostages to a military facility, where they are receiving medical attention before being reunited with their families.”

Aruwan said a camp was cleared at Rafin Gwaska, Igabi LGA, where the following items were recovered: three locally made rifles, one AK-47 magazine, one AK-47 top cover, four Bafoeng radio chargers, eleven mobile phones, three music boxes, two sets of military uniforms, spanners, knives and chains, among others.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai “noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for the rescue of the 10 citizens. The governor commended the troops for the relentless spirit displayed in the on-going operations, and encouraged them to sustain these efforts to ultimate victory.”

The statement said, “Citizens are strongly advised not to harbour or provide medical aid to suspicious individuals carrying what may be gunshot wounds. Such cases are to be immediately reported to the Security Operations Room on the lines 09034000060 and 08170189999.”