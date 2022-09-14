Assassination Plot: Labour Party Wants Keyamo Placed on Terror Watch List

•Minister makes same demand for Obi

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja





The leadership of Labour Party yesterday called on law enforcement agencies to place the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress’ Presidential Campaign Council and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr. Festus Keyamo, on security watch list.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi.

The opposition party’s demand was a response to Keyamo’s allegation that the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, was planning to fake an assassination attempt and hire some supporters dressed in the APC caps and T-shirts to attack his party offices.

But in a swift response to the call for him to be placed on watchlist, Kayamo also called on security agencies to place Obi on watch list.

Fuming over Keyamo’s outburst yesterday, Arabambi described the minister’s action as, “treasonable conduct” that warranted him being placed on the terror watch list by security agencies in the country.

The statement partly reads, “President Muhammadu Buhari must now as a matter of urgency direct the service chiefs to place Festus Keyamo and other APC presidential campaign members and supporters on a security watch list as they are now a threat to democracy ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“I call on the Inspector General of Police to urgently commence a comprehensive investigation into Mr Festus Keyamo’s unlawful and treasonable activities. His conducts are likely to cause breach of peace and anarchy in our country if this ugly trend is not nipped in the bud and Keyamo be made to face possible prosecution in the court of law”, he said.

Reacting to the Labour Party’s allegations and call for him to be placed on watch-list and investigated , Keyamo also called on the security agencies to place Obi and some of his, “demented supporters on the terror watch list” for circulating an incendiary video with a fake message by one of his supporters called Powell Glad Legbe (on his Facebook page) calling on Yorubas not to vote for Peter Obi.

“Mr. Peter Obi then wrongly and wickedly attributed that quote to an amorphous ‘Tinubu group’. Up till now he has not withdrawn his accusation nor has he apologised to our candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“It is obvious Mr. Peter Obi wants to cause religious and tribal crises in the country and for this I call on the security agencies to place Mr. Peter Obi on security watch or invite him for thorough investigation,” he alleged.

“If necessary, I am prepared to be invited too as a witness to prove my case against him”, he declared.