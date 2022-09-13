Oyo Park Management Denies Attacking Opposition Members

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Chairman, Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, yesterday denied any involvement of the agency and its members in the attacks of members of the opposition in the state.

This is just as he reiterated his commitment to ensure that the PMS as a legally constituted body performs its duty of overseeing the affairs of motor parks and garages across the state.

Lamidi in a statement titled, “Media attack on Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi (aka Auxiliary)”, issued yesterday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the agency, Hon. Jelili Emiola, said the allegation of attacks by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, was to tarnish the image of the PMS and its members most especially himself as the Chairman.

He maintained that the allegation of attacks raised by a member of the House of Representatives representing Oyo Federal Constituency, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi and APC candidate for Ibadan North East II, was false, stating that he had nothing to do with the attacks.

The PMS boss added that the agency would not hesitate to seek legal redress against anyone involved in the defamation of the agency and its members.

He said: “Within the past week, two members of the opposition in Oyo State – APC have concocted lies and raised false alarm about being attacked by Auxiliary and members of the PMS. The PMS is a legally constituted body saddled with the duty of overseeing the affairs of motor parks and garages across Oyo state and we use this medium to reiterate our commitment towards this responsibility. We hereby condemn this false and malicious propaganda against us through misuse of media by the perpetrators. We’re also telling the opposition parties to desist from drawing the Park Management into their internal affairs as it is beyond our purview.”