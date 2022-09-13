FrieslandCampinaWamco’s Manufacturing Executive Wins Manufacturer Executive of the Year’



The Manufacturing Director at FrieslandCampina, Mr Adekola Lamidi, recently bagged the Manufacturer Executive of the year at the 4th Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards (APSCA) 2022 held in Accra, Ghana.

FrieslandCampina WAMCO also emerged as the Manufacturer of the Year making it a double win for the company.



Lamidi an experienced procurement expert received the honour following his remarkable achievement as the head of FrieslandCampinaWamco’s Manufacturing team.

Regarded as a high-performing leader; skilled strategist, Lamidi has demonstrated expertise and leadership capabilities by deploying different strategies which has improved the company’s efficiency, saved costs and improved product quality. Under him, the company has exceeded expectations within the custom manufacturing environment.



In December 2021, FrieslandCampina declared a revenue growth of 35 per cent for the year ended. This significant achievement is tied to the company’s effort in maintaining quality manufacturing products in the market which is rolled on the back of Lamidi and his team.

Similarly, Lamidi alongside his team played pivotal role in the firm’s sustainable Dairy Development initiative which has received a boost including collaboration on the Value4Dairy Consortium, and investment in a new mobile yoghurt factory to scale up fresh milk processing and expansion to new states.



An active member of several professional bodies including the Institute of Director, Engineers in Ireland (UK & Ireland), Nigerian Chartered Institute of Management (NIM), and Institution of Electrical Engineers (IEE) UK, He has significantly increased operational excellence and expanded the route-to-market (RTM) distribution strategy which has sustained the firm’s leadership position.



Lamidi joined FrieslandCampina WAMCO in 2001, as a Management Trainee and has functioned in several technical and management capacities in Nigeria, West Africa and the Netherland. He previously worked as an Electrical/Instrumentation Technician with Shell Petroleum Development Company.

In 2019, he joined FrieslandCampina WAMCO Management Team and Sub-Saharan Africa team in July 2021.



With his leadership, the manufacturing team has made major strides in critical thinking and problem solving, which have led to incredible improvements to the way they work.

Since its inception in 2018, the Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards has raised the bar of excellence in the procurement and supply chain ecosystem recognizing and celebrating the most innovative, transformative players and practitioners who exemplify integrity and excellence in procurement & supply chain.



The awards celebrate leading professionals that have raised the standards of the industry and sustained the growth of their businesses and organizations.

The Group CEO of InstinctWave, Akin Napthal described Adekola Lamidi as an expert in the manufacturing industry who has led different initiatives, and strategies that have resulted in outstanding success and business growth.



He said, “Lamidi is a multiple award-winning Manufacturing Director with an outstanding ability who leads top-notch multicultural teams, builds collaborative relationships, translate the direction of technical work into specific plans of action and develop strategies to grow the bottom line.



He has built strong intellectual capacities over the years which has led to sound business judgment and strong business growth”.

The Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards (APSCA) is powered by InstinctWave Africa’s premium B2B event & media specialist. An award scheme that rewards excellence in the procurement industry on the African Continent, APSCA is also a gathering of the best of the best in the procurement practice on the African continent.