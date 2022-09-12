Vivo Launches V25 5G, V25e Smartphones with Enhanced Features

Nosa Alekhuogie

Vivo has unveiled the latest additions to its stylish V series range of devices: V25 5G and V25e, coming after the launch of V23 5G and V23e.

The V25 5G and V25e, which were launched in Lagos last week, come with superior photography features, designed for users who express themselves through video and photography.

Introducing the smartphones, Country Manager, Vivo Nigeria, Woody Liu, said:

“vivo V series has always been about being innovative and technologically advanced while exuding style and encouraging users to create, have fun, and explore. The new V25 5G continues to embody this concept and provide users with fresh tools and features.”

Vivo understands that users want a smartphone that is aesthetically pleasing and has excellent functional attributes. With the carefully designed new devices, users can capture the best moments in life with their family and friends anywhere, any time with intuitive camera technologies, while expressing their creativity and emotions through the smartphones’ chameleon-like design, Liu said.

Training Manager Vivo Nigeria, Gbenga Williams, said: “The new V25e adheres to V series’ heritage of innovation and style with intuitive technologies. At vivo, we strive to spark creativity and joy around the world, while understanding the needs of smartphone users in different markets. V25e comes with cutting-edge camera technologies, a color-changing rear panel, and strong capabilities that deliver robust performance. The smartphone offers great value for money.”