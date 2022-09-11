FG, Swiss, Moroccan Firms Sign Food Security Agreements

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The federal government has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with a Swiss company, Mesencell Biotechnology and its Moroccan counterpart, RAHAD Industries Limited to boost biotechnology and food security in the country.

Director General, National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha signed the agreement on behalf of the federal government recently.

At the signing of the agreement Wednesday, Mustapha explained that the agreement would offer training to Nigerian scientist and researchers on the usage of the technology

He explained that scientists and researchers “will be properly trained on the usage of the technologies across the country.”

“The agreement covers a variety of research and development efforts in many biotechnological products, including drinking water and wastewater treatment, gas treatment, sulphur dioxide reduction, soil biodegradation, and the use of stem cells for diabetics and cancer-related diseases.

“Over a year ago, we had signed the MoU through the Ministry of Science and Technology and Innovation with this companies. The MoU is on the development of technologies that they have already brought the technologies to the country.

“Part of the MoU is to domesticated the technology here in the country for us to have first hand skills. The MoA is the beginning of a new chapter in the area of scientific biotechnology in the country.

“Nigeria and Morocco had earlier on signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on October 25, 2021 in Abuja, Nigeria, for the research and development of biotechnological products and processes, including the production of bio-fertilizer and bio-fungicide.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation signed on behalf of Nigeria while RAHAD Global Investment Limited signed on behalf of Morocco,

“NABDA is an agency that was using biotechnology to promote development in the country, saying that RAHAD was a company that involves biotechnology, research and development.”

Managing Director, RAHAD RVD industries, Chbihi Driss said subsidiary of their group had developed four important technologies to Nigeria.

Driss said technologies include biotechnology for tank farm cleaning and soil bioremediator against pollution, biotechnological fertilizer to reduce the use of chemical products and increase the cultivable lands for self sufficiency in consumable products and fertilizer products.

Driss listed other technologies include waste water treatment to provide portable drinking water in high quality and to avoid the diseases transmitted by waste water that make pollution; regenerative medicine, immunotherapy and vaccines for Nigeria and West Africa.