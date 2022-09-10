 Winner Emerges in Africa Education Medal

Omolabake Fasogbon

Education development firm, T4 Education has announced the overall winner of the maiden Africa Education Medal.

The award, launched by T4 Education in collaboration with HP and Intel, aimed to honour and appreciate outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of African education.

The organisers named Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, South Africa, Prof. Mamokgethi Phakengas the overall winner from among the ten finalists earlier announced.

The 10 shortlisted finalists included two Nigerian educators namely: Chief Executive Officer of Teach for Nigeria, Folawe Omikunle; Founder and CEO of Comic Republic, Jide Martin and the former President of Tanzania, Jakaya Kikwete.

According to the award organisers, the Africa Education Medal initiative was founded to recognise the work of changemakers who are transforming African education and inspiring others to follow their footsteps, with a view to bringing lasting change in African education.

Phakeng is a leading scholar in mathematics education. She was the first black female South African to achieve a PhD in Mathematics Education in 2002.

In two decades, Phakeng had published more than 80 research papers and five edited volumes that continue to shape mathematics education in classrooms across Africa and far beyond.

In his remark, VP and Managing Director of HP Africa, Brad Pulford said, “Prof. Mamokgethi Phakeng’s drive and leadership in transforming education across Africa and beyond stand as a shining example to others all over the continent.”

Responding, Phakeng said, “It is the greatest honour to be recognised for my life’s passion. Quality education is the key to Africa’s future and I’m so grateful to HP, Intel and Microsoft for this award that I hope will inspire others across our continent to further the cause of African education.”

In her congratulatory message, popular broadcaster, Oprah Winfrey described Phakengin as the best fit for the award.