  • Sunday, 11th September, 2022

Nigeria Orders Flags to Fly at Half Mast in Honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Nigeria | 19 hours ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

As a member of the Commonwealth and former British colony, the Nigerian government has directed that all flags at government offices in Nigeria and abroad be flown at half mast on Sunday and Monday to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

The sovereign of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth died peacefully on September 8 at 96 years.

“We commiserate with the government and people of the United Kingdom and all the affected people of the Commonwealth and the world,” said a statement by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday.

“The Queen is dead. Long live the King,” it added.

Queen Elizabeth’s son, Charles, Prince of Wales, has been named the new king.

