Igbo-Etiti LG Chairman Leads Youths to Ugwuanyi

The Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area, Hon. Ikenna Nwodo, led the youths of the Council, under the umbrella of ‘Peace Ambassadors” to declared their unanimous support for Gov. Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid and that of the governorship candidate of the PDP, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah and other candidates of the party, declaring that “the sins of the fathers, the mistakes of those before us can never befall us”.

Hon. Nwodo, a leader of the PDP in Igbo-Etiti LGA, explained that the group’s philosophy reflects the principles of party supremacy, peace and togetherness, stressing: “We are standing together as youths and writing our own future. We are standing together on a platform of peace, a platform of progress, a platform of prosperity.

“We are telling you (Ugwuanyi) that all Igbo-Etiti youths are solidly behind you to represent Enugu North Senatorial District in the Senate in 2023, our incoming Governor by the special grace of God, Mr. Peter Mbah, and from Hon. Ezenta Ezeani (PDP House of Assembly candidate) to Rt. Hon. Dr. Martins Oke (PDP House Representatives candidate).

The Council Chairman appreciated the Director General of Peace Ambassadors, Hon. Martins Ugwuamadieze, for his immense support and grassroots mobilization and charged huge members of the group to remain focused and committed to the tasks ahead, saying: “It is operation deliver your polling units. We are here not only to support our leader, support all other PDP candidates for the coming elections, it is operation deliver your polling units.”

In his speech, the Director General of Peace Ambassadors, Hon. Ugwuamadieze, corroborating statements by Hon. Nwodo, added that they are ready to do the work they have agreed to do satisfactorily.

Stressing that “Igbo-Etiti is PDP and PDP is Igbo-Etiti”, the DG reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that “we are going to come first in the forthcoming general elections because our digital Mayor, Ikenna Nwodo is doing all it takes to make sure that everybody supports you and the PDP.”

Hon. Ugwuamadieze applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for youth participation in governance, stating that the governor has “given every Igbo-Etiti youth a sense of belonging by the emergence of these young men from our council area.

“Not only that you have given us hope, you have given us hope that tomorrow it may be your (our) turn”.

Also at the Government House, Enugu, on solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, were teeming members of Mmagha Support Group for Gburugburu 2023, led by the Director General of the group, Dr. Joel Ugwuoke.

The group equally delivered its unalloyed support for Gov. Ugwuanyi’s senatorial bid in 2023, that of the governorship candidate of the PDP, Dr. Mbah and other candidates of the party, in recognition of the governor’s remarkable achievements and uncommon leadership style.

Delivering the group’s message, the DG, Dr. Ugwuoke told Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was with the Traditional Rulers of Enugu North Senatorial District led by the Grand Patron of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH, Igwe Simeon Osisi Itodo, that “we are here to let you know that come 2023 we are solidly behind you and other PDP candidates”.

The DG hailed the governor for his administration’s fruitful investment drive in Enugu State, disclosing that “I am one of the beneficiaries because you provided the enabling atmosphere for that (investment) and investors are coming to invest in our communities”.

His words: “For instance, in my community, ‘Eroagu’ the white men built some factories there because of the enabling environment you created in Enugu State.

“In Nsukka, our sons have attracted Nollywood Industry because you developed Nsukka. We have good roads and I am proud of it whenever I am inviting visitors and business associates to Nsukka.

“The Judiciary buildings we have before were too local and dilapidated but you transformed them by renovating and constructing modern ones.

“Your Excellency, your projects are uncountable. We have taken note of them and when we come for campaign we will list them.

“The number of people you are seeing here are just the numbers that can be contained here. We all have agreed that we will support all the candidates of the PDP. We will deliver in all our polling units.

“So I will advise you should never stress yourself but allow us do the job because your good governance will speak for you and we plead you continue the good work”.

In their separate speeches, the Commissioner for Transport and a staunch member of Mmagha Support Group for Gburugburu, Hon. Andy Peter Omeje, the Zonal Coordinator of the group, Hon. Fidelis Ojobo, the woman and youth leaders, Mrs. Ijeoma and Chinonso Ugwunweze respectively, all expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for his administration’s youth-friendly initiatives and development strides, particularly the ongoing massive projects at the newly established State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, and the attraction of Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, with their inherent benefits to the people of Enugu State, among others.

While addressing the crowds, Gov. Ugwuanyi identified and empowered three physically-challenged persons who were among members of the support groups at the Government House, with huge amounts of money to enable them establish businesses of their choice, amid jubilation.