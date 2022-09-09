Queen Elizabeth in Pictures

Elizabeth was born to the Duke and Duchess of York (later the King and Queen) in Mayfair in the early hours of 21 April 1926.





She was named after her mother and christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary.

Elizabeth on a tricycle in 1933. When she was six, her parents took over the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park as their country home.

The royals attended countless premieres over the years – here the young couple attend an opening night at the Royal Festival Hall in London in 1951.

Princess Elizabeth with the newly created Duke of Edinburgh after they married at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947. More than 200 million people around the world listened to the ceremony on the radio.

1946: A Cecil Beaton photo of Princess Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace

The young children in the grounds of Clarence House, the family’s London residence, in 1951. Between 1949 and 1951 they had lived in Malta, where Philip was stationed with the Navy.

Despite her years of travel, the Queen never required a passport as they are issued in her name. All other royals are required to have one.

Queen ELizabeth with Some Past and Present Nigeria Leaders

Jun. 06, 1973 – General Gowon The Nigerian Head Of State Arrives In Britain For A State Visit: Photo Shows Queen Elizabeth II rides with General in a horse drawn carriage, during the State procession to the Buckingham Palace, following the arrival of General Gown and his wife for a State visit to Britain.





Queen Elizabeth II tour the model village at Children’s rally held on the Kaduna Racecourse with Minister of Education, Makaman Bida (left), pointing out various wooden figures to her Majesty while on the right, is the Prime Minster of the Northern Region, Sardauna of Sokoto, during the Royal visit to Nigeria 3 February 1956

Queen Elizabeth and former Nigeria’s Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, travelling by horse carriage from Victoria Station to Buckingham Palace after Babangida’s arrival in London for a four-day state visit in 1989

Queen Elizabeth II, former Commonwealth Secretary General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku and some Nigerian officials at Marlborough House in London for a Commonwealth Reception for the then retiring Anyaoku in 2000

Queen Elizabeth II and Nigeria’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at the Millennium Park, Abuja, where she planted a tree in 2003

Queen Elizabeth II receiving Nigeria’s former President, Late Umaru Yar’Adua at Buckingham Palace, London, during an official visit by the late president in 2008



