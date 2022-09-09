A Monarch for All Ages

Queen Elizabeth II, was more than just the British monarch; she was the head of state, writes Emmanuel Addeh

Born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in Mayfair, London, on April 21, 1926, Queen Elizabeth II’s tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK’s entry into – and withdrawal from – the European Union (EU).



Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers, starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, to the incumbent, Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975, and appointed by the Queen earlier this week. She held weekly audiences with her prime minister throughout her reign.



During her exceptional seven-decade reign, she met with an astonishing number of world leaders. They included 14 US Presidents and every German Chancellor to have served since the end of World War Two.



A few could have foreseen she would become monarch but in December 1936, her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated from the throne to marry the twice-divorced American, Wallis Simpson.



Elizabeth’s father became King George VI and, at age 10, Lilibet, as she was known in the family, became heir to the throne.

Within three years, Britain was at war with Nazi Germany. Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, spent much of wartime at Windsor Castle after their parents rejected suggestions they be evacuated to Canada.



After turning 18, Elizabeth spent five months with the Auxiliary Territorial Service and learned basic motor mechanic and driving skills.

“I began to understand the esprit de corps that flourishes in the face of adversity,” she recalled later.



Through the war, she exchanged letters with her third cousin, Philip, Prince of Greece, who was serving in the Royal Navy. Their romance blossomed and the couple married at Westminster Abbey on 20 November 1947, with the prince taking the title of Duke of Edinburgh.



She would later describe him as “my strength and stay” through 74 years of marriage, before his death in 2021, aged 99.

The Duke of Edinburgh was at the Queen’s side for more than six decades of reign, becoming the longest-serving consort in British history in 2009.

Their first son, Charles, was born in 1948, followed by Princess Anne, in 1950, Prince Andrew, in 1960, and Prince Edward, in 1964. Between them, they gave their parents eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



Subsequent decades would see great change, with the end of the British Empire overseas and the swinging ’60s sweeping away social norms at home.

Elizabeth reformed the monarchy for this less deferential age, engaging with the public through walkabouts, royal visits and attendance at public events. Her commitment to the Commonwealth was a constant – she visited every Commonwealth country at least once.



But there were periods of private and public pain. In 1992, the Queen’s “annus horribilis”, fire devastated Windsor Castle – a private residence as well as working palace – and three of her children’s marriages broke down.



After the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, in a car accident in Paris in 1997, the Queen drew criticism for appearing reluctant to respond publicly. There were questions about the monarchy’s relevance in modern society. However, Elizabeth remained one of the most respected monarchs the world over until her death yesterday.



Elizabeth was the 40th monarch in a royal line that traced its origin back to Norman King William, the Conqueror, who claimed the English throne in 1066 after defeating Anglo-Saxon ruler Harold II at the Battle of Hastings.

Her long reign meant she repeatedly broke records for British rulers. When she surpassed the more than 63 years her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria spent on the throne, she said it was not a landmark to which she had ever aspired.



“Inevitably a long life can pass by many milestones – my own is no exception,” Reuters quoted her as saying.

She never gave a media interview and critics said she came across as distant and saying, but for the vast majority of her subjects, for whom she was the only monarch they have known, she was a figure who commanded respect and admiration. Her death marked the end of an era.

“In her public duties she was selfless and wise, with a wonderful generosity of spirit. That is how she lived – and how she led,” former Prime Minister, John Major, said.



“For millions of people – across the Commonwealth and the wider world – she embodied the heart and soul of our nation, and was admired and respected around the globe,” he added.

At her death, the queen was head of state of not only the United Kingdom but also of Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Jamaica, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Tuvalu, the Solomon Islands, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as well as Antigua and Barbuda.

What Made the Queen Tick?

For seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II, reigned as queen of the United Kingdom, enjoying a level of popularity that would make any politician envious. Yet, despite her iconic status, she remained largely enigmatic when compared with her fellow royals.



It is, perhaps, for that reason that two books published to coincide with the diamond-jubilee year of her reign set out to uncover what made the queen tick. Neither Andrew Marr in The Real Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II nor Sally Bedell Smith in Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, succeeded in getting the queen’s notoriously tight-lipped inner circle to talk freely.



The problem with both is access. Or rather, lack thereof. When the royals have allowed it, stagecraft has been the norm. In 1969, for instance, a BBC film crew followed the royals for nearly three months to make a documentary.



The film showed the queen relaxing in tweedy Balmoral, barbecuing outdoors, and playing with her dogs. She was presented as a warm and animated leader of a happy family—a powerful image that endured for decades, and made the later princely breakups and infidelities so much more damaging.

Yet, years later, as the British tabloids dissected the royals’ every move and profited from their indiscretions, the queen remained relatively unscathed.

Perhaps, the worst that could be said of her is that she picks up the Racing Post at breakfast before the more serious newspapers. Or that when she looks particularly stern, she is sometimes just trying to stop herself from laughing, a Newsweek report said.

Secret of Her Longevity?

The Washington Post, in one of its editions, wrote that, the queen was a great believer in “sensible exercise,” such as brisk walks with her corgis and horseback riding

Like many of her generation — who experienced rationing during World War II — Elizabeth also preferred simple meals and when it came to alcohol, it’s previously been reported that she enjoyed a gin cocktail in the morning, followed by a glass of wine or champagne with lunch, and another glass of champagne plus a dry martini in the evening.

The nonagenarian, who barely wore makeup, had kept out of the sun for decades — her vacation spot is far-from-tropical Scotland.