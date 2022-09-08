FG: Media Trial of INEC REC Nominees Unfair

•Calls for patience for process to be exhausted

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



The federal government has reacted to the criticism that heralded the nomination of some individuals by President Muhammadu Buhari to serve as Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), calling for patience for the process to be exhausted.

Some civil society organisations including the Socio-economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), YIAGA Africa, the Kukah Centre, International Press Centre (IPC), Centre for Media and Society, The Albino Foundation, Elect Her, Nigerian Women Trust Fund, Partners for Electoral Reform and Inclusive Friends Association, among others, had alleged that some of the nominees, whose names Buhari passed on to the Senate, were card-carrying members of political parties and others standing trial on corruption charges.

Reacting to the allegation and demand for the president to withdraw those alleged to have been affected, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, pointed out that it would be premature to expect the president to act on yet to be proven allegations, noting that media trial of nominees was unfair.

Responding to a question on the demand by the organisations, Mohammed who spoke with newsmen after the weekly Federal Executive Council Meeting, at the StateHouse, Abuja, said electioneering had changed under Buhari.

The minister, who pointed out that the electoral process had greatly improved under Buhari’s watch, however, further assured Nigerians, especially those still suspicious of the president’s actions and motives.

“I think you are going to be very fair to Mr. President. Over the last couple of years, you had very transparent, free and fair elections. We all know what used to obtain before we came. Before we came, it was quite almost impossible for a ruling party to lose any election in any state, maybe governorship.

“We’ve witnessed, whether in Anambra, whether in Osun, that Mr. President has lived up to his commitment to free and fair elections and I’m sure the same will apply come 2023.

“As to the nominees that are being challenged by social media warriors and by some critics, I don’t think it is the business of the President to immediately throw out the nominees, based on allegations which have not been proven.

“I think the whole idea is that these people will go for confirmation in the National Assembly, the same questions that are being raised in the public domain will be asked there.

“I think this media trial is quite worrisome because even when these people are cleared of any wrong doings, nobody comes back to apologise to them. So, my advice is, yes, there’ll be allegations against anybody. It does not mean that that fellow is guilty. Let’s wait for the process to be completed,” he said.

Mohammed also spoke on the issue of fuel queues developing in and around Abuja, describing it as a local matter, which was being resolve.

“I’m aware of the queue in some parts of Abuja, but my investigations showed that is rather a local matter and I think it will be resolved very soon.

“With respect to the Orosanye Report, I think what Mr. President said was that the Presidency will review that report and act upon it”, he said.

Asked to react to the reported arrest of the negotiator with terrorists, Tukur Mamu, on federal government’s orders, the minister said, “on a more serious note, what I’m saying is that if a story broke while we were in Council, there’s no way I can give you any development on it, but please let me find out and ask.

“Secondly, what is the prove, what is the evidence that the federal government ordered it, but like I said, it will be a bit unfair to expect me to react to a story that broke while I was in Council,” he said.