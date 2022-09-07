Gunmen Kidnap LG Chairman in Plateau

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Chairman of Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State, Mr. Henry Gotip, has been kidnapped from his residence in Jos by some gunmen.

A source close to his residence said that the gunmen stormed the residence at Kwang in Jos South Local Government Council of the state in the early hours of Wednesday and shot sporadically and later abducted the council boss to an unknown destination.

The council boss is also the Secretary of ALGON in Plateau State.

THISDAY gathered that the gunmen, who took Gotip away after operating for about one hour in the area, have not yet contacted his family for negotiation on payment of ransom.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Police Command has said that its men are already trailing Gotip’s abductors to ensure his safe release.

The Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Alfred Alabo, noted that upon receipt of the report of the kidnapp, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Bartholomew Onyeka, has directed his men to track the kidnappers and get the man released.

He said: “The CP has instructed our men to trail and get him released unhurt and possibly arrest the kidnapers. In fact, the instruction was that none of them will sleep until they get him out.”

He assured the public that the command is doing everything possible in realizing their mandate of crime-free society as he appealed for calm among citizens of the state and the need to cooperate with the police to fish out bad eggs among them.