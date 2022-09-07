DSS Arrests Kaduna Train Hostage Negotiator, Tukur Mamu

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Department of State Security (DSS) Wednesday announced the arrest, in Cairo, Egypt, of the self-acclaimed Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu.

The agency said, in a statement, that Mamu is presently in DSS custody as “a person of interest”.

A statement issued by DSS in Abuja, said he was arrested in order to provide answers to questions relating to ongoing investigation relating to security matters.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna train hostage negotiator.

“This is to confirm that Manu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners at Cairo, Egypt on September 6, 2022, while on his way to Saudi Arabia. He has since been returned to the country, today, September 7, 2022, and taken into the service’s custody”, he said.

The statement signed by the Spokesman of DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya, said “the act followed a request by Nigeria’s military, law enforcement and intelligence community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

“The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course”.