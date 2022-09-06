Police Arrest Two Women for Operating Baby Factory in Ogun

Arrest Pastor for defiling teenage chorister

James Sowole in Abeokuta



Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two women, Ms. Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Ms. Margaret Ogwu, for allegedly operating baby factory.

Similarly, the police have arrested 38-year-old pastor, Israel Adebayo, who is the General Overseer of The Beloved Chapel, has been arrested in Ogun State for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old choir member.

The women, according to the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) for the Ogun State, Mr. Abimbola Oyeyemi, were arrested on August 27, 2022.

Ogwu said: “The suspects were arrested following an information received by police at Agbado Divisional Headquarters that, Christiana Iyama, who lives at No 4, Ibrahim Famuyiwa Street, Agbado Ogun State, is operating a baby factory at the above address, where she used to harbour young girls and hired men to impregnate them after which she will collect the baby on delivery and sell to her waiting buyers.

“Upon the information, the Dividionql Police Officer (DPO), Agbado Division, Awoniyi Adekunle mobilised his detectives to the area where the said Christiana D’ivoire Iyama and Margaret Ogwu were arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Margaret Ogwu was one of the girls harboured by Christiana D’ivoire who employed the service of a man to impregnate her and collected the child on delivery, which she sold at the rate of N400,000 to one of her customers.

“She also confessed to the police that she has sold up to three children from different women to her different customers.”

Oyeyemi said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the case to Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old pastor, Israel Adebayo, who is the General Overseer of The Beloved Chapel, has been arrested in Ogun State for allegedly defiling a 14-year-old choir member.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed the arrest in a statement, said the suspect was apprehended following a complaint lodged at Agbado Divisional Headquarters by the mother of the victim.

He said the victim’s mother reported that when she travelled to treat herself for a certain ailment, her daughter who happened to be a choir member in their church, went to church and the Pastor lured her into his room and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

Upon the report, the DPO Agbado division deployed his detectives to the scene where the pastor was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the Pastor, who admitted defiling the victim pleaded for forgiveness. According to him, his family and that of the victim are so close, but he didn’t know how and why such a thing happened to him,” the police spokesman said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect would have been arrested long ago, but the mother of the victim frustrated the move because she doesn’t want to offend her Pastor. But when the victim is continuously bleeding from her private part since the incident which happened October 2021, she was left with no other option than to allow police come into the matter.”

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The police commissioner also warned parents to stop the habit of covering anybody who indecently assaults their daughters no matter how close they are to such persons as they too may be liable for prosecution for compounding a felony.