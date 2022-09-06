  • Monday, 5th September, 2022

FMDQ Exchange Admits N2.28bn Accelerex SPV Bond

The FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange) has announced the admission for listing on its platform, the Accelerex SPV PLC N2.28 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond under its N20 billion Bond Issuance Programme.


Accelerex SPV is a special purpose funding vehicle established by Global Accelerex Limited to raise capital from the debt markets through the listing of debt securities.


Global Accelerex Limited is a provider of electronic payment and business management solutions in Nigeria and is certified by the Central Bank of Nigeria as a Payment Terminal Service Provider and Payment Solution Service Provider, to deliver innovative technology solutions in a secure and reliable manner to businesses and consumers across channels.


The Exchange in a statement noted that the proceeds generated from the Accelerex SPV PLC Series 1 Bond, sponsored by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited (Lead Sponsor), Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited and Renaissance Securities (Nigeria) Limited – all Registration Member (Listings) of the Exchange, will be used by the Issuer to fund the purchase of terminals across Nigeria and offset the costs of the Company’s capital expenditure, amongst others.

