Argentinian Investors to Establish Diary, Maize Processing Factories in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Some Argentinian investors have expressed their willingness to establish diary and maize processing factories at the Doma Earth Dam, located in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The Head of Economic and Commercial Section of the Argentine Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Nicolas Perazzo Nao’n, disclosed this yesterday during a meeting with the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Abuja Liaison office in Abuja.

According to the Head of Economic and Commercial Section of the Argentine embassy in Nigeria, “the Argentina’s investors have indicated interest to invest in agriculture in Nigeria, and Nasarawa state was specifically considered as the best place for their proposed investment.”

Nao’n, therefore, added that the Argentina investor’s interest in the state informed his visit to Nasarawa State Liaison Office to discussed further on the need to have a roundtable business discussion between the investors and the state government delegations at the appropriate time. Responding, the SSA to Governor Sule on the Abuja Liaison Office, Yusuf Jibrin Maiangwa, apart from appreciating the visit, said the choice of Doma Dam for the factories was a welcome development.