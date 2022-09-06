Adamawa APC Chairman Sacked, Deputy Appointed to Act

Daji Sani in Yola



Chairman of All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Adamawa State, Ibrahim Bilal, has been sacked, while his deputy, Samaila Taddawus, was appointed in acting capacity.

The chairman was impeached after twenty-five members of the state executive committee of the party, yesterday, passed a vote of no conference in him.

They cited gross abuse, corruption, dereliction of duty, anti-party activities amongst others as reasons.

They also unanimously endorsed his deputy to act for now.

A press statement read by Mohammed Abdullh, Publicity Secretary of the party, said the vote of no confidence on the chairman followed gross misconduct

According the statement, “We, the undersigned members of the state executive committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, wish to pass a vote of no confidence on the chairman of Adamawa State chapter of APC, Alh. Ibrahim Bilal, over gross misconduct.

“Our resolve to take this line of action follows the failure of the chairman to respond to the allegations of gross misconduct leveled against him as provided for in the constitution. We view his failure to respond to the weighty allegations as acceptance of guilt.

“On the 26 August 2022, twenty-five members of the state executive committee, issued a formal complaint to three executive officers of the party over constitutional violations, which constitute gross misconduct in line with the spirit of fair hearing as provided by the constitution.”

The statement, however, exonerated the secretary of the party, Mr. Raymond Chidama and treasurer, Alh. Yahya Hammanjulde after both of them responded to the allegations against.

“The secretary and the treasurer duly responded and made convincing submissions and hence cleared their names. The chairman of the party refused to respond to the grave allegations to clear his name.”

The publicity Secretary further added that the failure of the chairman to respond to all the allegations, led the executive members to invoke article 21.5 (vi) of the party’s constitution, which vested us with the powers to pass a vote of no confidence on him this day of September 2022.

In his acceptance speech, the new acting chairman vowed to reconcile aggrieved members and refocus the party towards overwhelming victory.