  • Monday, 5th September, 2022

Tinubu Hails Mustapha at 66, Iwuanyawu at 80

Nigeria | 13 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha,who turned 66 years old yesterday.


In another breath, Tinubu also congratulated a prominent newspaper publisher and politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu on his 80th birthday.
In a statement, yesterday, Tinubu described Mustapha as a democrat and patriot, who was irrevocably committed not only to the growth and development of Nigeria, but also to the good of the country.


He said Mustapha had impressive work ethics, and leadership qualities, adding that his capacity to work relentlessly for worthy causes was very high.
Tinubu said it was not surprising that he has performed the huge responsibility entrusted to him as SGF and not long ago as Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 with excellence, noting that he remained an asset to the country and APC.


“Boss Mustapha and I have come a long way as friends and close associates on the progressive front. We were both founding leaders of our defunct Action Congress and he was of those, who did tremendous work that led to the merger of progressive forces across the country, which produced the All Progressives Congress.


“As he turns 66, I wish him a most memorable birthday, I pray that Almighty Allah grant him many more years, good health and more wisdom to continue to render meaningful services to his fatherland.”


On Iwuanyawu, Tinubu described  him as an elder statesman, who has made indelible marks in Nigeria as a frontline politician, an astute businessman, newspaper publisher and sport administrator.

Tinubu said, “Over the decades, Chief Iwuanyawu has demonstrated his love for Nigeria and unity of our country with wide network of friends across ethnic, religious and geopolitical divides, stressing that to reach the respectable age of 80 in good health was a special privilege, which only God could make possible.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.