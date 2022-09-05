Tinubu Hails Mustapha at 66, Iwuanyawu at 80

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha,who turned 66 years old yesterday.



In another breath, Tinubu also congratulated a prominent newspaper publisher and politician, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu on his 80th birthday.

In a statement, yesterday, Tinubu described Mustapha as a democrat and patriot, who was irrevocably committed not only to the growth and development of Nigeria, but also to the good of the country.



He said Mustapha had impressive work ethics, and leadership qualities, adding that his capacity to work relentlessly for worthy causes was very high.

Tinubu said it was not surprising that he has performed the huge responsibility entrusted to him as SGF and not long ago as Chairman Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 with excellence, noting that he remained an asset to the country and APC.



“Boss Mustapha and I have come a long way as friends and close associates on the progressive front. We were both founding leaders of our defunct Action Congress and he was of those, who did tremendous work that led to the merger of progressive forces across the country, which produced the All Progressives Congress.



“As he turns 66, I wish him a most memorable birthday, I pray that Almighty Allah grant him many more years, good health and more wisdom to continue to render meaningful services to his fatherland.”



On Iwuanyawu, Tinubu described him as an elder statesman, who has made indelible marks in Nigeria as a frontline politician, an astute businessman, newspaper publisher and sport administrator.

Tinubu said, “Over the decades, Chief Iwuanyawu has demonstrated his love for Nigeria and unity of our country with wide network of friends across ethnic, religious and geopolitical divides, stressing that to reach the respectable age of 80 in good health was a special privilege, which only God could make possible.