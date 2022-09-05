Another Suspected Stowaway Arrested at Lagos Airport

Chinedu Eze

Further investigation has revealed that the stowaway found on a United Nigeria Airline aircraft, parked at MMA2 Ikeja, during pre-flight inspection in the early hours of yesterday has given his name as Rasheed Mukar from Badagry in Lagos State.

THISDAY learnt that he also told security operatives that he is 14 years old, of which security personnel investigating him expressed doubt,

They further revealed that the suspect said he lives at Aradagun Street in Orile Iganmu area of Lagos state.

Informed source told THISDAY that the suspect informed security personnel during interrogation that he breached airport security from the Ile Zik end of the perimeter fence on the night on Saturday September 3, 2022, to access the airport’s apron where the aircraft was parked.

He also confessed to have gained access to the aircraft through the emergency exit after climbing through the aircraft wings.

Mukar also said he had earlier attempted to gain access to Boeing aircraft types, also parked at the airport, and failed.

According to the suspected stowaway, his intention was to follow the aircraft out of Lagos.

Security operatives also learnt that the suspect’s parents were late and that his last level of education was primary six and that he lost consciousness because he had consumed some drugs which he identified as “feel fine”.

The suspect was discovered in the aircraft early on Sunday morning bedraggled, slovenly dressed and unconscious.

He was taken away for interrogation and investigation on how he breached security to have access to the aircraft.

An earlier statement by the airline’s spokesman, Achillus Chud- Uchegbu had stated that due to the breach, some flights might be affected, as the aircraft might have to be rescheduled to accommodate the investigation.

“During preflight inspection this morning, a stowaway was found in one of our aircraft parked at MMA2 Ikeja. The middle-aged man, who looked unkempt and is suspected to be unconscious, was arrested and taken in for interrogation.

“The aircraft last operated Abuja-Lagos at 7.30 pm on September 3 (Saturday), 2022 and was securely parked at the apron following post flight inspection. FAAN AVSEC (Aviation Security of the Federal airports Authority of Nigeria) and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL) security services are on ground and investigation has opened into this security breach at MMA2,” the statement added.

It also stated that the affected aircraft was being screened and prepared for service in accordance with United Nigeria Airlines strict security and operating standards

“Meanwhile, the development will result in rescheduling of some flights to accommodate the investigations. We regret the delay this incident will cause our esteemed customers whose scheduled flight will be affected,” the statement added.