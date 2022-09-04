Lawan Has Contributed Passionately to Nigeria’s Unity, Says Buni 

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has described the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, as a national figure who has contributed immensely to the nation’s unity.

Buni stated this at a grand reception organised by the Yobe State Government in Gashua, Bade Local Government Area, on Saturday.

He said Lawan’s sterling accomplishments and passion for an indivisible Nigeria set him aside for the honour by the state government.

Buni said Lawan, though elected from Yobe state, has become a national figure and this explains why he is honoured with numerous traditional titles from across the country.

He said: “These recognitions by the various groups, indeed, justify why he should now be honoured at home to appreciate him and his contributions to national unity, the development of his constituency, Yobe state, the North East sub-region, and the nation.

“Lawan, is an apostle of a united Nigeria. His passion for an indivisible Nigeria is uncommon and second to none. Little wonder why he always maintains the slogan ‘unity’.

“Your Excellencies, distinguished invited Guests, ladies, and gentlemen, it is imperative for us as a society to always appreciate and celebrate those who have improved the lives of our people.

“I believe that such recognition will spur them to do more to add value to the lives of Nigerians and humanity generally.

“It is with utmost gratitude that Lawan ensured that Yobe state is never shortchanged having missed out for 16 long years under the PDP administration.

“Among some of his numerous contributions to Yobe state, the Northeast Sub-region, and Nigeria, are his pivotal roles in the approval of the new railway line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri via Damaturu and Gashua, the Damaturu Regional Water Supply, the reconstruction of Wachakal Airport, the Fika Water Project, the upgrading of 132 KVA power line, the ongoing upgrade of Geidam, Gashua and Nguru power substations.

“This is in addition to the numerous roads, electrification, and medical facilities that he secured to the state, as well as, Federal Government appointments he also secured for many people, and many others too numerous to mention,” Buni explained.