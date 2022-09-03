Obara’M  Stars Onyeka Onwenu, Osuofia, Isime

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A thrilling musical film, ‘Obara’M (My Blood), which tells a riveting story of, love, life and death opened in cinemas last week. Starring a mix of Nollywood favourites, music stars and comic actors, ‘Obara’M is a family film that brings the Gen Z, adults, old people, and kids together to make an ideal film for everybody.

A joint production of FilmTribe Media/Singularity Media and FilmOne Production, the movie follows the story of Oluchi, an up-and-coming musician who is forced to confront her true self and her past mistakes after her estranged father’s death.

She reconnects with her daughter who she abandoned at a young age through their love for music. However, the echoes from the past, greed and bad decisions, spring from every corner, threatening to bring them down.

It sterling cast features the old and the young such as Onyeka Onwenu, Nkem Owoh, and Nancy Isime.

It also stars Deyemi Okanlawon, Bolanle Ninalowo, Bolaji Ogunmola, Sydney Talker, Waje, Ikponmwosa Gold, Darasimi Nadi, Ikekhua Anthonia, William Chinoyenem, The Cavemen and Angeloh LoveChild. The movie director Kayode Kasum spoke about the film in a chat with Showbiz.

Speaking on the cast and why a musical this time, Kasum said, “The Cavemen, Cavemen like is a band. They understood what we trying to do. And if you follow Nancy, you know she has love for music. And apart from her just being the right character for the film, I have worked with Nancy before in Kambili.

“Of course, she’s not a musician but she went through deep process of learning to get there. It was the right people for the characters. In trying to do that we found the right mix. Also, we wanted to make a family film that will bring Gen Z, adults, old people, and kids. We wanted to make an ideal film for everybody.”