Nigeria’s Dubai Debacle

Comical events coming out of Dubai are highlighting the suspicion with which Nigerians are viewed abroad, and the imperative of fixing things back home so that Nigerian can stay back in their own country.

With the world steadily becoming a global village, foreign travel has become inevitable. The world has become so intertwined that people move from their countries to permanently live in other countries for a variety of reasons, some pressing and some just plain pleasurable.

At the heart of modern international diplomacy is the need to protect the interests of countries when they relate with each other. At the heart of efforts made by countries to protect their interests on the international scene is the need to protect their citizens at all costs.

In many countries of the world, the legitimacy accorded any government at any point in time is strongly tied to just how much their citizens who live in other countries are protected.

Consequently, a strong measure of the direction a country is taking can always be gleaned from how its treats foreigners and citizens within its country, and how strongly it advocates for the proper treatment of its citizens who live in other countries.

For the Giant of Africa, it is not much that remains of its reputation on the international stage. There have been enough incidents in recent times to ramp up the suspicion with which Nigeria is viewed in many countries around the world. Of course, one cannot discount racism, however, many unflattering incidents over the years have helped to firm up the perception that Nigeria is a country of crooks.

Consequently, there have been unpalatable experiences shared by many Nigerians including some global icons. There have been unpalatable experiences of rough treatment at international airports, and even rougher treatment even for some Nigerians who have diplomatic status in other countries.

Recently, the news media was awash with stories of how authorities in the United Arab Emirates decided to impose restrictions on Nigerians coming into and staying in their country after it emerged that some Nigerians there had engaged in unruly behaviour which drew the attention of the police.

Now, the effects of those restrictions are beginning to bite. On August 31, 2022, some Nigerians stranded at the Dubai International Airport angrily reacted to what they described as detention without any explanation from the authorities and the seizure of their passports. Many of those caught in the ugly incidents lamented that they were detained in spite of the fact that they were in the country legally, valid visas having been issued.

The incidents in Dubai have further highlighted the fact that for Nigerians, there is no place like home. It also re-emphasises the point that Nigeria must do more for its citizens in the Diaspora. By all means, let there be consequences. When a Nigerian is not treated according to law in any country at all, let there be strong actions from Nigerians.

However, this remains a stretch for a country that does not know that charity should begin from home.

Kene Obiezu,

Twitter @kenobiezu