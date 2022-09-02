Knocks for Okowa over Negative Remarks on Obi

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

The vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, came under fire yesterday over negative remarks on his Labour Party counterpart, Mr. Peter Obi.



Okowa who recently accused Obi of fanning the embers of religion and associated sentiments, was labeled as being ignorant and mischievous by the Media Office of the Obi-Datti Movement.



In the statement signed by the Office, the team said Okowa has through his remarks against Obi exposed himself as grossly ignoring the magnitude of the nation’s challenges and why Nigerians were rising in support of the Labour Party presidential ticket holder.

“Okowa’s baseless allegation is one of the many attempts at trying to label Obi as belonging to the country’s primaeval politics, religion, tribe, and geography,” the statement said.



While drawing the Delta State Governor’s memory to how the Obi movement was first tagged a mere social media blitz, hanging in the air without structure at it initial stage and thereafter Obi was labelled an Igbo and IPOB irredentist, and, now as one fanning religious sentiments, the Office said Okowa must accept the facts staring at him that, “Obi is a driver of a movement whose membership and support cut across all facets of our national life and any attempts to pigeonhole him into any sector will fail.”



The Media Office in its defense said against Okowa’s remarks added: “Obi has visited churches even before he came to run for the presidency. In July 2021, he was at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Karu, Abuja, to attend the 25th anniversary of a priest and the church erupted when he was introduced.

“At various weddings in Abuja, Lagos, and, all over the country where he visited, Nigerians celebrated him for what he stood for and what he did when he held public office in Anambra State.



“One of such functions was Dr. Okowa’s child’s wedding at the National Ecumenical Conference Centre, Abuja, this year. Celebration of Obi at any public gathering has been there long before he began to aspire for the presidency.



“Recently in Kaduna State, Obi attended a wedding ceremony in a Mosque and his admirers thronged around him in a bid to touch him.

“Moreover, the Obi-Datti Media office is privy to the fact that in most of the top public church appearances of Obi, including a recent Dunamis Church outing in Abuja, the Delta state governor was always invited.



“He either stayed away or sends his wife to represent him and because Obi does not like a rep where the people want him, he strives to show presence despite his tight schedule.



“We don’t expect Governor Okowa to join in this fantasy talks of attack dogs, but to use every available avenue he has to market himself and his candidate instead of dwelling in gainsaying anything that concerns Peter Obi of the Labour Party.”



Furthermore, the statement added: “Truth which is glaring and known to even Okowa is that the Labour Party candidate is leading a movement that cannot be stopped or distracted by any side talk because it was prompted by long-standing oppression of the people who are about to be liberated with Obi’s message of hope.

“Taking back the country and rebuilding it is a task that is almost certain as there is no going back. The oppressors have forced the oppressed to pull the trigger and there is no going back.”