World Bank, WTO, Others Call for Strengthening of Food, Energy Security

Oluchi Chibuzor and Erobomhan Jessica

The heads of the International Energy Agency (IEA), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank Group and World Trade Organisation (WTO) have called on governments and the international community to strengthen food and energy security.

This was disclosed in a joint statement released after they met to take stock of energy, trade, and economic developments.

The meeting was part of a high-level coordination group established in April for both heads to maximize their institutions’ response to the energy, trade, and economic impact of the war in the Middle East.

They also revealed that the meeting was also to discuss the situation in vulnerable countries, and to further coordinate their support to those in need.

They urged both the government and the international community to support economic recovery, protect jobs and livelihoods.

The multilateral institutions also stress the need to strengthen energy and food security, including through improving port infrastructure and trade facilitation, and increase broader resilience to future shocks.

According to the statement. “The global economy has been broadly resilient to the shock from the war in the Middle East, even as some economies have experienced a slowdown in growth and an uptick in inflation. Overall, the impact has been highly uneven, affecting energy supplies, food security, various commodities, and economic activity across many countries and regions and creating deeper concerns about growth and price stability.

“We encourage further progress toward a resolution to the conflict and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Fuel and fertilizer prices dropped since we last met in June. However, uncertainty remains high, and the impacts of the war could linger. Energy markets and transit of goods are still facing strains. Governments and the international community should remain vigilant and continue to work together to uphold the principle of freedom of navigation in the Strait and globally, support economic recovery, protect jobs and livelihoods, strengthen energy and food security, including through improving port infrastructure and trade facilitation, and increase broader resilience to future shocks.”

They added, “We will continue to work with each other and with our members to closely monitor energy, trade, and economic developments. We will strengthen our readiness to act further if needed and will continue adapting our support to countries as the situation evolves. That includes helping them build greater energy, food, trade, and economic resilience.”